Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -0.2% ) says successfully loaded combination cargoes of natural gas liquids and olefins on the same vessel, an industry first.

Enterprise says the simultaneous loading of propane and polymer grade propylene into separate compartments on a VLGC occurred at the Enterprise Houston Ship Channel terminal, and a simultaneous loading of ethane and ethylene occurred on a vessel at its Morgan's Point facility; both vessels were the first export cargoes of their kind from the U.S.

The company says loading ethylene and propylene on larger vessels from the U.S. Gulf Coast substantially lowers freight costs and allows Gulf Coast producers to supply distant markets, such as Asia, more competitively.