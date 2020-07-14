Kenmare Resources (OTC:KMRPF) recorded heavy mineral concentrate production of 310,300 tonnes for Q2, representing 13% Y/Y increase.

Ilmenite production was 209,900 tonnes, down 5%, primarily as a result of the contribution of a significant spillage retreatment campaign in the prior period.

The company produced 11,600 tonnes of primary zircon, up 5%, owing to increased HMC consumption.

Total shipments of finished products reached 219,100 tonnes, down 29% Y/Y though up 13% sequentially.

The company now expects production between 700,000 tonnes to 800,000 tonnes of ilmenite in 2020, taking into account the WCP B move timeline, as relocation of WCP B, the third development project, has been impacted by global restrictions relating to COVID-19.