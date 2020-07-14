Stocks rally into the close, up strongly behind energy

The market finished solidly in the green, near the highs of the session, with a different group of cyclicals helping out today.
The S&P rose 1.3%, the Dow closed up 2.1% and the Nasdaq finished up 0.9%.
Stocks rallied sharply in the last hour of trading after turning things around from a weak open (mirroring yesterday's selloff).
Energy, up 3.5%, was the sector leader throughout the day. Crude futures (CL1:COM) rose 0.3%, reversing sharp early losses as the market awaits the OPEC+ decision Wednesday on reducing production cuts.
Industrials, up 2.2%, and Materials, up 2.5%, also showed strength.
All 11 sectors of the S&P were higher. Underscoring the breadth, 435 of the 505 in the index ended higher.
Four of the Fab 5 megacaps joined the party late, riding the late selling into positive territory after lagging most of the session. Amazon, down 0.6%, was the loser, but its had been down as much as 4% earlier.
Indicative of how money was rotating into different names, Hanesbrands was the top S&P gainer, rising 9.5% after Credit Suisse called it a pandemic outperformer.
The market looked shaky at the open on concerns about bank stocks, which ended down 1.2%. Wells Fargo closed down 4.5% after slashing its dividend.