Whitehaven Coal (OTCPK:WHITF) posted a 29% jump in Q4 coal production, even as it warned that pricing pressure amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saleable coal output jumped to 6.2M tonnes (MT) from 4.8 MT, helped by higher production at its Narrabri mine.

Prices for Whitehaven's thermal coal, used in power generation, slid to $59 a tonne from $84 a year earlier.

The company also finalized A$51.7M debt export credit agency facility for 8 years during the quarter with two Japanese banks and the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance Company.

The company said it expected a decision from the New South Wales state government on the Vickery project within weeks.