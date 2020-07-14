Kroger (NYSE:KR) announces a new collaboration between its Home Chef meal kit business and Impossible Foods (IMPF).

The company says Home Chef customers can choose to swap out traditional animal-based proteins for the plant-based Impossible Burger as part of its "Customize It" feature.

The Impossible Burger will be offered in a convenient 12-ounce package of ground meat to Home Chef customers.

The development could be of interest to Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), which trades down 0.50% in the AH session after rising 1.43% during the regular session.

Source: Press Release