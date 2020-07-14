Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) estimates Q2 catastrophe losses of $205M-$225M across its property casualty insurance and reinsurance segments, net of reinsurance recoveries and reinstatement premiums.

Includes a range of estimates for exposure to COVID-19 global pandemic claims of $170M-$180M and $35M-$45M for losses related to civil unrest claims across the U.S. and other Q2 catastrophic events.

The pandemic claims estimate is in addition to $87M previously disclosed in its Q1 report.

The company stresses that there are still significant uncertainties regarding the ultimate number of claims and scope of damage from the pandemic. Estimates only include losses related to claims incurred as of June 30, 2020.