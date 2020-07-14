Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) reports preliminary Q2 production of ~24.5K boe/day, up 25% from the year-ago quarter.

Viper says it had limited completion activity on its acreage during the quarter after cutting capex and halting completions in response to oil price volatility, but nearly all curtailed production has come back online as commodity prices have improved.

Viper says Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) recently brought three completion crews back to work after taking a nearly three-month break from all completion activity in Q2.

Looking toward H2, Diamondback expects to focus its completion activity on areas where Viper has significant mineral ownership, which Viper says will allow for improved output in H2 and lead to strong Q4 exit rate production.