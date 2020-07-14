Hanover Insurance (NYSE:THG) expects Q2 catastrophe losses of ~$148M pretax, or $117M after-tax, driven primarily by hail and wind storms in the Midwest in April and, to a lesser extent, property losses from civil unrest across the U.S.

Also includes $7M of favorable prior-year development on several events from recent accident years.

Doesn't include COVID-19-related exposures or favorable overall loss frequency, which will continue to be reported in the ex-cat current accident year loss and loss adjustment expense line.

Hanover's updated view on COVID-19-related losses, which have expanded to include workers' compensation, is not expected to be material to Q2 results.

Expects to report lower-than-expected current accident year losses, excluding catastrophes, due to lower frequency, while still reflecting prudent reserves. That's expected to largely offset the higher-than-expected catastrophe losses in Q2.