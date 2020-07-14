Diamondback trims production view after longer-than-planned break
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) -1.6% after-hours as it lowers FY 2020 guidance for total production of 290K-305K boe/day, slightly below earlier guidance of 295K-310K boe/day but 6% above 280.4K boe/day produced in the year-ago quarter, following a nearly three-month break from completion activity and higher than expected curtailed volumes in Q2.
- The company expects to drill 205-215 gross wells and complete 170-200 gross (153-180 net) wells for the year, and plans to exit 2020 with 110-140 drilled but uncompleted wells.
- Diamondback believes it can maintain Q4 2020 oil production through full-year 2021 with a capital budget 25-35% below 2020 capital budget, which is forecast at $1.8B-1.9B.
- For Q2, the company says total production averaged 294.1K boe/day with oil output of 176.3K bbl/day.
- Q2 realized hedged prices averaged $35.21/bbl oil, $7.17/bbl of natural gas liquids and $0.33/Mcf of natural gas, resulting in a total equivalent price of $22.95/boe.