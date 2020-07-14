Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) provides preliminary estimate of ~$231M in Q2 pretax catastrophe losses against property damages from spring storms and civil unrest, compared to $41M weather-related catastrophe losses reported in Q1.

It includes $122M for the commercial lines insurance segment; $91M for the personal lines, $3M in surplus lines and $15 million for Cincinnati Global; Casualty combined ratio for the quarter is expected to ~102% to 104%.

The insurer also expects to report $65M in pandemic-related losses and expenses, impacting the quarterly combined ratio by ~4.6 pips.

2Q20 results scheduled to be released on July 27.