UDR, (NYSE:UDR) priced its offering of $400M principal amount of 2.100% senior unsecured medium-term notes, due August 1, 2032, at 99.894% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest from July 21, 2020 to yield 2.110% to maturity.

Interest on the notes, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by United Dominion Realty, is payable semi-annually on February 1 and August 1.

Proceeds will be used to fund the company’s purchase of 3.750% medium-term notes due 2024, repay other outstanding indebtedness, fund potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Offer settlement is expected on July 21, 2020.