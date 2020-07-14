Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) provides Q2 portfolio activity including $17.8M in full repayment of its debt investments in Flavors Holdings and $13.1M from successful wind-down of the company’s joint venture, Capitala Senior Loan Fund II.

“After a busy second quarter of portfolio activity, the Company has approximately $95.2 million in cash as of June 30, 2020, which provides Capitala liquidity to support our existing portfolio companies, invest in new portfolio companies, pay off existing debt obligations, and service working capital needs.”, said chairman and CEO Joseph B. Alala, III.

Source: Press Release