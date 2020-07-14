World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) finished the day up 2.5% - bringing its past month back to break-even in price performance - after Guggenheim reiterated its Buy rating.

The firm updated its model to account for cost savings, boosting expectations for 2020 EBITDA (though it's holding firm to 2021 estimates).

The company is dealing with impacts to its event schedule due to the pandemic, and is continuing to pursue deals for MEAN region TV rights and licensing WWE Network content, the firm notes.

It has a $60 price target, implying another 32% upside.