Job cuts expected at Burberry
Jul. 14, 2020 4:46 PM ETBurberry Group plc (BURBY)BURBYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- A reorganization at Burberry Group (OTCPK:BURBY) will include job cuts at the headquarters, according to Bloomberg. Burberry, which employs just over 10K people, hasn't furloughed any U.K. employees since the pandemic started.
- The development follows news from last week that Burberry would consolidate its product lineup around ready-to-wear clothes, accessories and shoes.
- In a previous statement, Burberry indicated that its reorganization is about ensuring "we have the right structures in place for the next phase of our strategy."
- Shares of Burberry are down 33.46% YTD.