ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) rises ~6% AH, after it announces a $30M convertible debt financing agreement with Pontifax.

The company says that the capital would extend ProQR’s cash runway into 2023.

Under the agreement, ProQR will have access to the financing in three equal tranches of $10M, that will mature over 54 months with interest-only period of 24 months.

Convertible debt has a conversion price of $7.88/share.

In connection with the loan agreement, ProQR will issue to Pontifax warrants to purchase up to 190,424 shares at an exercise price of $7.88 per share.