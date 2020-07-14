Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEMKT:BRG) reports preliminary Q2 rent collections of 97% from its multifamily properties, including payment plans of 1%.

That rent collection rate is about the same as its QTD figures in early June, although at that time payment plans accounted for 1.5%.

Operating portfolio occupancy at June 30, 2020 increased to 95% from 94% at the end of May.

The REIT attributes the strength to its focus on attracting tenants employed in the knowledge economy, i.e., health care, technology, education, sciences, and finance.

Q2 earnings scheduled to be released on Aug. 10 before the market opens.