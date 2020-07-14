China booked its largest-ever purchase of U.S. corn of 1.762M metric tons, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports, as it seeks to meet agriculture targets set in phase one of the U.S.-China trade accord.

Ample grain supplies, lackluster demand and relatively benign weather for crops nevertheless have pressured prices for Chicago corn futures, despite the record sales to China.

"The key is whether the purchases lift grain prices off of recent lows for a sustained period of time," University of Illinois agriculture economist Scott Irwin says. "This looks to be tough to do right now because rains are improving the outlook for yields at the same time."

ETFs: DBA, CORN, RJA, JJA, FUD, TAGS, UAG, OTC:ADZ