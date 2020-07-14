American States Water's (NYSE:AWR) wholly owned water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company completed the issuance of unsecured private placement notes totaling $160M.

For the transaction, GSWC issued $85M and $75M principal amount of Series A and Series B senior notes at a coupon rate of 2.17% and 2.90% respectively, due July 8, 2030 and July 8 2040.

Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually on January 8 and July 8.

Proceeds will be used to pay down short-term borrowings, to fund operations and capital expenditures.