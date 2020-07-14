The Financial Stability Oversight Council starts a review of activities in the secondary mortgage market to assess risk they may pose to the stability of the financial system, said Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria.

"As demonstrated by the 2008 financial crisis and again by COVID-19, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac must be well capitalized in order to support the mortgage market during a stressed environment," Calabria said in a statement.

In December, the FSOC implemented an activities-based approach for identifying and addressing potential risks to financial stability.

Related tickers: OTCQB:FNMA, OTCQB:FMCC