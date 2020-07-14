Citing the underappreciated NAND business, Bernstein starts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) with an Outperform rating and $60 price target.

Analyst Mark Newman sees fears of an "aggressive expansion" in the NAND market as "overdone."

Newman notes that the roughly $4.4B valuation for the NAND business implied by WDC's share price is only a quarter of comparable transactions.

The analyst also sees Western Digital's broad diversification helping shares achieve long-term outperformance.