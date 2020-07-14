The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 8.32M barrels of oil for the week ending July 10.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 3.61M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 3.03M barrels and Cushing inventories show a build of 548K barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 2.1M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

August WTI (CL1:COM) recently traded electronically at $40.46/bbl after settling today at $40.29/bbl.