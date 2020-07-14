Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) collects 80% of grocery-anchored retail rents in June, down from 86% in May and 91% in April.

For multifamily housing, APTS has collected 97% of June rent, the same as its rates for April and May.

For student housing the June collection rate was 96%, the same as in May and vs. 97% in April.

For office rents, APTS collected 94% of June rent, down from 96% in May and 98% in April.

"We believe these cash collection updates for the past three months support the view that our well-positioned and diversified portfolio should be able to navigate the current pandemic as it continues to evolve," said President and CEO Joel Murphy.

