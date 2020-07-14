In its efforts to streamline North American operations, PVH (NYSE:PVH) decides to exit its 162 outlet store Heritage Brands Retail business and reduce office workforce by ~450 positions or 12%.

These steps are likely to generate annual cost savings of ~$80M while the stores are expected to operate through mid-2021.

"We did not take these decisions lightly, as our Heritage Brands Retail business is our oldest retail business yet no longer met appropriate return metrics," chairman & CEO Manny Chirico commented.

For the steps undertaken, PVH estimates to incur pre-tax charges of ~$80M in the upcoming 12 months, out of which ~$10M is expected to be non-cash.