Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) says it will proceed with an expansion of operations at the Island Gold mine in Ontario to 2,000 metric tons/day, based on results of its phase 3 expansion study.

The company says the moves follows an evaluation of several scenarios which showed a shaft expansion as the best option, with the strongest economics and the most efficient and productive scenario.

The expansion study anticipates average gold production of 236K oz./year starting in 2025 upon completion of the shaft, a 72% increase from the midpoint of previously issued 2020 production guidance.

The study also forecasts industry-low average total cash costs of $403/oz. of gold and mine-site all-in sustaining costs of $534/oz. starting in 2025, 19% and 30% below the midpoint of previously issued 2020 guidance, respectively.

Alamos had reported results from surface and underground exploration drilling at Island Gold indicated further extension of high-grade gold mineralization in all three areas of focus.