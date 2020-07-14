Bloomberg sources say Datto (DATO) filed confidentially for an IPO for a potential listing later this year or in 2021.

The maker of cloud-based data backup software, which is owned by Vista Equity Partners, could be valued at more than $1B.

Sources say Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Barclays, and Credit Suisse are on as underwriters.

Datto is reportedly weighing the pandemic's effects on its business, which relies on the small- and mid-sized businesses hit hardset by the coronavirus fallout.

