With the introduction of its new program, Carrier Alliance, Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) +1.2% AH seeks to optimize the company's supply chain by strengthening and lengthening strategic relationships with suppliers.

"Longer and broader supplier engagements are expected to provide greater confidence in uncertain times while delivering cost savings to drive investment in R&D, services and digital to benefit our customers and ultimately grow the business," president & CEO Dave Gitlin commented.

Carrier Alliance directly supports the company's earlier announced Carrier 600 program which targets $600M in cost savings over three years.

Along with its business advisor, Deloitte Consulting, Carrier plans to assess and implement supply chain improvement opportunities.