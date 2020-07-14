On July 8, Airbnb (AIRB) guests booked more than 1 million nights' worth of future stays around the world, the first time the 1M threshold was crossed since the pandemic hit in March.

Half of the bookings were to locations within 300 miles of the renter and two-thirds were within 500 miles, suggesting that travelers aren't willing to go too far as coronavirus cases continue to spike.

Two-third of the bookings were outside of cities.

Earlier this year, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said he expected Airbnb's 2020 revenue to come in at half of 2019's figure

Chesky recently told Axios he doesn't think travel will go back to the way it was before the pandemic. He also predicted travelers would stay closer to home in the near future.