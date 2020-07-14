Trump signs law, order targeting China on Hong Kong

President Trump says in an ongoing Rose Garden appearance that he's signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, an overwhelmingly bipartisan measure that passed Congress unanimously that looks to penalize banks linked to Chinese interference in Hong Kong.

He's also signed an executive order ending preferential treatment for Hong Kong, in order to hold China accountable for "oppressive actions."

Updated 5:59 p.m.: There's little effect on either the offshore yuan or Hong Kong dollars, but then the bill Trump signed passed Congress unanimously nearly two weeks ago.

