Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +15.9% after-hours, as a study in the New England Journal of Medicine says the company's mRNA-1273 experimental vaccine for COVID-19 produced antibodies to the coronavirus in all 45 patients tested in an ongoing phase 1 trial.

The neutralizing antibody levels produced were equivalent to the upper half of that seen in patients who get infected with the virus and recover, according to the report by researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The study says mRNA-1273 was generally safe and well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported through Day 57, although mMore than half of those who received the middle of three doses suffered mild to moderate fatigue, chills, headache and muscle pain.

"That is a lot of adverse events," Tony Moody, a doctor and researcher at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, tells Bloomberg, but the antibody levels produced were "really encouraging."

Moderna earlier said it would begin its phase 3 trial of mRNA-1273 on 30K adult participants on July 27.