NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) +95.3% after-hours on news it plans to build its proposed Rio Grande LNG export facility in Texas with five liquefaction trains instead of six, saying it can achieve the same total capacity with a smaller footprint.

The original plan for Rio Grande LNG was based on six trains each capable of producing 4.5M metric tons/year of LNG for export, but the company now believes improved technology can achieve an average of 5.4M mt/year of LNG per train, allowing it to drop a sixth train and reach the same total production of 27M mt/year.

NextDecade says the optimizations will cut costs by reducing construction time and lower expected carbon emissions.

NextDecade has said Rio Grande has a 2M mt/year 20-year sale and purchase agreement with Shell and can achieve an additional 9M mt/year of capacity sold under long-term contracts.