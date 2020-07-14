América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) logged fractional revenue gains, up 0.6% to 252B pesos, in its Q2 report as service revenue gains made up for a 27.2% drop in equipment sales.

The service revenues rose 6.5% in peso terms, boosted by the depreciation of the peso; in constant currency, service revenues rose 0.8%.

EBITDA rose 5.9% in peso terms (3.3% at constant rates) to 82.6B pesos.

Meanwhile, operating profit rose 10.5% to 40.9B pesos, and net profit rose 40% to 20.1B pesos after the company cut financing costs 6.3%.

It disconnected 5M wireless clients (4.6M of them prepaid), and most all operations lose prepaid clients while most of them also lost postpaid subs, amid widespread lockdowns.

The fixed-line platform added 450,000 new broadband access, with broad gains.

