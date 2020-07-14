Pres. Trump is expected to announce tomorrow a streamlined approach in considering environmental consequences when approving new oil wells, pipelines, highways and other projects.

The first-in-decades rewrite of the rules governing how agencies scrutinize projects under the National Environmental Policy Act, signed in 1970, reportedly would limit the scope of agency reviews as well as what projects warrant the scrutiny.

Trump has maintained that some of the "most critical infrastructure projects have been tied up and bogged down by an outrageously slow and burdensome federal approval process."

The rule being finalized does not change the law itself - which only Congress can do - but alters the way the statute is implemented, including by placing deadlines on agency reviews and ruling out analysis for projects with minimal federal funding or involvement, a shift that could protect some potential oil pipelines that do not cross over federal land.

