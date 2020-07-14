The county that's home to Austin's bid for a new Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plant has approved tax breaks of at least $14.7M for the automaker if it locates a new $1.1B factory in the area.

Shares of the automaker are up 2.8% after hours.

Those breaks from Travis County run over 10 years, and could rise significantly if Tesla invests more than $1.1B in the plant, which would be built near Austin's international airport.

The breaks would also increase if the deal is extended for an additional decade, as expected.

Tesla has envisioned 5,000 new jobs at the plant, which would build the company's Cybertruck.

Last week, the suburb of Del Valle's school board approved a tax break for the factory estimated at $46.4M over 10 years. And Tesla may yet seek a taxpayer-funded grant from the state's deal-closing reserve, the Texas Enterprise Fund.