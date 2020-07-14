Southern California Edison (EIX +1.2% ) says it has launched a $356M program to lay the groundwork to build at least 870 commercial charging stations over the next five years, capable of powering at least 8,490 vehicles.

SoCal Edison's utility territory covers the greater Los Angeles area while stretching inland to the Nevada border and north into California's Central Valley.

Initial sites include three school bus charging depots for the towns of Lancaster, Visalia and Porterville, as well as two Porterville Transit sites, which combined will fuel 80 electric school and transit buses.