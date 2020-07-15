Asia-Pacific stocks trading mixed on vaccine hopes and U.S. China tension

Asia-Pacific stocks trading mixed despite U.S. markets closed sharply higher yesterday on vaccine hopes.

Japan +1.56% , as Nissan leads gain ahead of EV Unveiling. As expected, BOJ kept its monetary policy unchanged, however, it will take additional easing steps if needed.

China -1.39% . U.S. China tension continues to escalate as Trump signed legislation to impose sanctions on China, in response to its interference with Hong Kong’s autonomy.

Hong Kong -0.46% . Trump signed an executive order ending Hong Kong’s special status with the U.S.

Australia +1.74% .

On the data front, United Kingdom is expected to release its June Inflation and PPI data. U.S. to release mortgage applications, Empire State manufacturing activity, industrial production and Crude oil inventory data.