Aker Solutions ASA (OTC:AKRTF): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -NOK0.23

Revenue of NOK5.4B (-28% Y/Y)

EBITDA NOK232M; EBITDA margin was 4.3% vs 8.3% a last year.

Order intake NOK7B; Order backlog NOK26.9B.

Aker Solutions secured LOI from Equinor to deliver subsea production systems and equipment for the Askeladd Vest and Breidablikk developments.

The said contracts were included as order intake in the Q2.

In addition, Aker signed a two-year contract extension for maintenance and modifications of Aker BP's Ula, Skarv, Valhall and Tambar fields offshore Norway.

