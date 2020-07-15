"No special privileges, no special economic treatment and no export of sensitive technologies," President Trump told a news conference after signing the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which penalizes banks linked to Chinese interference in Hong Kong.

"China will make necessary responses to protect its legitimate interests, and impose sanctions on relevant U.S. personnel and entities," the country's foreign ministry said in response, without elaborating. "Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs and no foreign country has the right to interfere."

Hong Kong was the source of the largest bilateral U.S. goods trade surplus last year, at $26.1B, and more than 1,300 U.S. companies operate there, including nearly every major American financial firm.

The U.S. began eliminating Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law in late June, halting defense exports and restricting the territory's access to high-technology products.

