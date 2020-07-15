Massachusetts is suing Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) over their classification of drivers as contractors rather than employees.

The companies "have built their billion-dollar businesses while denying their drivers basic employee protections and benefits for years," said Attorney General Maura Healey. "This business model is unfair and exploitative. We are seeking this determination from the court because these drivers have a right to be treated fairly."

"At a time when Massachusetts' economy is in crisis with a record 16% unemployment rate, we need to make it easier, not harder, for people to quickly start earning an income," an Uber spokeswoman replied. "We will contest this action in court, as it flies in the face of what the vast majority of drivers want: to work independently."

"This lawsuit threatens to eliminate work for more than 50,000 people in Massachusetts at the worst possible time," added a Lyft spokesman. "Drivers don't want this - 89% of Massachusetts Lyft drivers drive fewer than 20 hours per week and choose to drive rideshare precisely because of the independence it gives them to make money in their spare time."