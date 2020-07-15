The coronavirus pandemic is leaving retail real estate owners scrambling for new revenue sources.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) has signed a deal with entertainment company Kilburn Live to turn the parking lots at a number of its malls into drive-in theaters and virtual concerts.

"People are desperate to leave home," explained chief marketing officer Michelle Snyder, adding that Brookfield has set up food kiosks around the drive-ins for people to order from the mall's food court.

"If we can't rent the mall, we are going to rent other space... We actually have tons of ideas for our parking lots."