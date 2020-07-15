Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has priced its public offering of 2.5M common shares (1.25M company's shares and 1.25M by selling shareholders) at $22.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$27.5M. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 187,500 company's and selling shareholders' shares, respectively.

Net proceeds will be used to expand its sales force and marketing activities, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is July 17.

