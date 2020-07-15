An OPEC+ technical committee that met online Tuesday detailed plans for countries including Iraq, Nigeria and Kazakhstan to make an additional 842K barrels a day of compensatory cuts in August and September, according to delegates.

The proposal will be discussed by a ministerial monitoring committee today led by Saudi Arabia and Russia and comes after the nations missed their production targets again in June.

Following the meeting, OPEC+ is still expected to announce that overall group cuts of 9.6M barrels a day - about 10% of global supplies - will be relaxed in August as global fuel demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crude futures +1.4% to $40.87/bbl.

