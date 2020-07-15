All 3,500 reservation slots for the most expensive version of the 2021 Ford (NYSE:F) Bronco have already been taken.

The 2-door model starts at $59,305, nearly double the base Bronco's price, while the 4-door at $63,500.

It's a good sign of demand for the retro SUV, which is furthering the Blue Oval's push into the off-road adventure category.

The Bronco would contribute nearly $1B to Ford's North American operations if sales reach 125,000 units, according to Credit Suisse.