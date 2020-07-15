Another New York Times (NYSE:NYT) op-ed editor, Bari Weiss, has resigned, alleging that the NYT is out of touch with the country, suffers from a toxic internal culture, and fails to stand up for the principles on which it was founded.

Weiss published her allegations in a resignation letter to New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger posted on her blog.

Weiss’s resignation is the second recent high-profile resignation by an NYT opinion editor. In early June, the paper ran a piece by Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican, calling for military intervention to combat rioting amid the peaceful protests calling for racial justice. After NYT journalists and readers objected to its publication, the Times added a lengthy disclaimer which stated that "the tone of the essay in places is needlessly harsh," it contained unsubstantiated assertions, "we failed to offer appropriate additional context... that could have helped readers place Senator Cotton’s views within a larger framework of debate," and that it should not have been published. James Bennet, editor of the Times Opinion section who had been brought in to broaden the range of political opinions after the 2016 election, subsequently resigned.

Here are key quotes from Bari Weiss' resignation letter.

"I was hired with the goal of bringing in voices that would not otherwise appear in your pages... The reason for this effort was clear: The paper’s failure to anticipate the outcome of the 2016 election meant that it didn’t have a firm grasp of the country it covers. But the lessons that ought to have followed the election - lessons about the importance of understanding other Americans, the necessity of resisting tribalism, and the centrality of the free exchange of ideas to a democratic society - have not been learned."

"Instead, a new consensus has emerged in the press, but perhaps especially at this paper: that truth isn’t a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else."

"Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor."

"Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions."

"My own forays into Wrongthink have made me the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views. They have called me a Nazi and a racist; I have learned to brush off comments about how I’m "writing about the Jews again." Several colleagues perceived to be friendly with me were badgered by coworkers. My work and my character are openly demeaned on company-wide Slack channels where masthead editors regularly weigh in. There, some coworkers insist I need to be rooted out if this company is to be a truly "inclusive" one, while others post ax emojis next to my name. Still other New York Times employees publicly smear me as a liar and a bigot on Twitter with no fear that harassing me will be met with appropriate action. They never are."

"Intellectual curiosity - let alone risk-taking - is now a liability at The Times. Why edit something challenging to our readers, or write something bold only to go through the numbing process of making it ideologically kosher, when we can assure ourselves of job security (and clicks) by publishing our 4000th op-ed arguing that Donald Trump is a unique danger to the country and the world? And so self-censorship has become the norm."

"The paper of record is, more and more, the record of those living in a distant galaxy, one whose concerns are profoundly removed from the lives of most people. This is a galaxy in which, to choose just a few recent examples, the Soviet space program is lauded for its “diversity”; the doxxing of teenagers in the name of justice is condoned; and the worst caste systems in human history includes the United States alongside Nazi Germany."

"Even now, I am confident that most people at The Times do not hold these views. Yet they are cowed by those who do. Why? Perhaps because they believe the ultimate goal is righteous. Perhaps because they believe that they will be granted protection if they nod along as the coin of our realm - language - is degraded in service to an ever-shifting laundry list of right causes. Perhaps because there are millions of unemployed people in this country and they feel lucky to have a job in a contracting industry."

For New York Times Co. (NYT) investors, the resignations raise questions about the NYT's potential market size. If it can't retain centrist and conservative editors, can it succeed in attracting centrist and conservative subscribers?

For discussion of the previous resignation - James Bennet's - see the post and comments on it by Seeking Alpha readers: Resignations at NYT and Philadelphia Inquirer.