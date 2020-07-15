Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) does not have to pay €13B in Irish back taxes, according to the EU's General Court, which concluded that the tech giant has not been "granted a selective economic advantage and, by extension, state aid."

The decision, which can only be appealed "on points of law" to the EU's highest tribunal, is a setback for the European Commission, which ruled in August 2016 that Apple's practice of channeling sales through units in low-tax member states violated the bloc's state aid rules.

This case is particularly important due to the EU's crackdown on taxation in recent years and could impact how the bloc deals with similar matters given the recent trend toward digital services taxes.