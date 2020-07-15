Stocks boosted by vaccine hopes, banks earnings on tap

A back-to-normal trade is taking place across the globe after early data from a Moderna coronavirus vaccine trial raised hopes for a return to status quo.

In the U.S., Dow futures are ahead by 0.9% , with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 0.6% and 0.4% , respectively. European shares also advanced, led by travel and leisure companies, but shares fell in China following U.S. sanctions over Hong Kong.

"Every time we get some sort of positive news on the vaccine front, then understandably markets benefit from that," said Paul Jackson, head of asset allocation research at Invesco. "The way it's looking at the moment, it really looks as though a vaccine is the only hope. This thing is not going away."

Recent Fed comments from St. Louis President James Bullard also suggested the stock market's "optimism" had been proven right, while Governor Lael Brainard called for "sustained" large-scale asset purchases from the Fed.

On the earnings front for today, more banks are set to report results, including Goldman Sachs, U.S. Bancorp, BNY Mellon and PNC Financial Services.