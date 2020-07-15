Stocks boosted by vaccine hopes, Goldman results

Futures continue to rise ahead of trading as gains from encouraging COVID vaccine news are boosted by strong numbers from Goldman Sachs.

S&P futures are up 1.4% and Nasdaq futures are rising 0.5% .

Moderna's strong vaccine data released postmarket Tuesday helped futures overnight and further positive developments from the Oxford vaccine candidate backed by AstraZeneca extended gains.

"Every time we get some sort of positive news on the vaccine front, then understandably markets benefit from that," said Paul Jackson, head of asset allocation research at Invesco. "The way it's looking at the moment, it really looks as though a vaccine is the only hope. This thing is not going away."

Goldman Sachs is up 3.8% premarket after blowing away forecasts on record investment banking results. U.S. Bancorp, up 3% , also beat.

Recent Fed comments from St. Louis President James Bullard also suggested the stock market's "optimism" had been proven right, while Governor Lael Brainard called for "sustained" large-scale asset purchases from the Fed.