Google next to make investment in India's Jio Platforms

Add Google (GOOG, GOOGL) to the list of firms that will take a stake in India's Jio Platforms.

The sale of a 7.73% stake to Google for $4.5B gives Jio an equity valuation of $58B, the same valuation implied by Facebook.

Other investors includes General Atlantic, Silver Lake, KKR, Qualcomm, Intel and Vista.

Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has raised over $20.6B in the past four months from 13 investors by selling about 33% stake in the firm.

