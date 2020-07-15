Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has upgraded PTT communications further with the launch of WAVE PTX, a subscription-based group communication service that provides users with instant, media-rich communication, including live video streaming, regardless of their network or device.

WAVE PTX allows organizations that rely on two-way radio communications, such as DMR and TETRA, to connect their existing system to the broadband service, thus expanding coverage and functionality.

To accompany the WAVE PTX service, the company introduced the new TLK 150 Mobile Two-Way Radio, designed for use in-vehicle to help avoid driver distraction with critical safety features.

The company has signed contracts with Dutch telecom provider KPN, French telecom operator SFR and the leading telecom operator in Sweden, Telia, to provide their customers with mission-critical broadband PTT.

