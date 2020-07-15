The Oxford Covid-19 vaccine that is backed by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is generating the kind of antibody and T-cell (killer cell) response that the researchers would hope to see, reports Robert Peston, saying the first data is due to be published soon in The Lancet.

"That said, the efficacy will only be properly established in the large phase III programme that is under way in the viral epicentre of Brazil, to deliver a large database that assesses safety as well as efficacy. As I understand, not all of the many vaccines under development across the world increase both antibodies and T-cells. But the Oxford vaccine looks as though it has this twin effect. If proven effective, it could go into mass production as early as September."

Moderna jumped 17% after the closing bell on Tuesday after the company released data that showed its potential coronavirus vaccine producing a "robust" immune response in all 45 patients in its early human trial.