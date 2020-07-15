Destiny Media Technologies (OTCQB:DSNY) reports FQ3 Play MPE revenue declined 2.4% due to adjustments in pricing to a long-standing customer agreement and negative impacts of foreign exchange.

"We saw very encouraging results from our Canadian and Latin Music initiatives in our third quarter as usage expanded to include Sony Music Canada and several major independent record labels. We also launched our Latin lists in the United States and Mexico and commenced seeding those networks with popular content," said Fred Vandenberg, CEO."Play MPE® continues to raise its profile as a thought leader with the launch of our new panel and webinar series."

Gross margin rate dropped 240 bps to 90.7% and operating margin rate squeezed 1380 bps to 5.4%.